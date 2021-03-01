Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. is moving forward this week on its plans to a build a second solar farm in rural Washington County.
Company officials are slated to meet tonight to update neighbors on a proposed solar power generating site to be located in western Washington County. That hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of BrightRidge’s headquarters at 2600 Boones Creek Road.
Silicon Valley officials will also appear before the Washington County Planning Commission at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to request a tract at 158 Martin Road be rezoned from A-1 (general agriculture district) to A-3 (agriculture business district) to facilitate the solar project.
Power From The Sun
The company announced plans in September to develop a 9-megawatt solar energy producing facility on a portion of 104 acres of farmland located off Martin Road. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in late spring, and will be completed by the end of this year.
The project is expected to generate nearly twice the electricity of a similar Silicon Ranch operation in Telford, which became the first solar farm in Washington County. It was also the first of its type in the Northeast Tennessee region when it became operational in early 2019.
Silicon Ranch is once again partnering with BrightRidge on the solar project. Company officials say the multi-million dollar project will be called the Martin Solar Farm.
It’s named for the late Ralph Martin, who was the owner of the farm property and a former director of the Johnson City Power Board, which became BrightRidge in 2017.
Getting The Word Out
BrightRidge CEO Jeff Dykes told members of the electric utility’s board of directors last week that Silicon Ranch has been doing “its due diligence” to meet with residents who live near the proposed solar farm.
“They (Silicon Ranch officials) still plan to break ground on this project in the spring,” Dykes said. “They have kept the process rolling along.”
The project calls for Silicon Ranch to own and operate the facility. That includes the purchase of the Ralph Martin farm, where 75 acres will be be used for 25,000 modules for solar power production.
BrightRidge officials said under the terms of its 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority, the utility is allowed to buy 100% of the energy from the solar farm and sell it to its customers during the next 30 years.
Silicon Ranch is one of the largest independent solar power producers in the United States, operating 135 facilities in 14 states from New York to California.
It currently operates a 40-acre solar farm, located off Miller Road between Jonesborough and Telford, which has 41,760 solar panels that produce 5 megawatts of power.