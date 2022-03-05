A bill added to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's legislative agenda that would provide relative caregivers in the state with a monthly stipend cleared the state Senate on Thursday, moving a bill that could greatly reduce financial strain on relative caregivers in the state one step closer to becoming law.

If passed, the bill would require the Department of Children's Services to pay relative caregivers an amount equal to 50% of the full foster care board rate that foster parents receive if certain conditions are met. It would also extend foster care services to young adults aging out of state custody until they are 21 years old.

Eligibility Criteria The child is not in state custody.

The relative caregiver is 21 or older.

The caregiver has been awarded custody by court order.

The caregiver's income does not exceed twice the current federal poverty guidelines based on family size.

A parent of the child does not live with the caregiver.

The caregiver agrees to seek child support.

The caregiver and child meet all other requirements from DCS.

The bill was first introduced by state Sen. Richard Briggs, R-Knoxville, and later added to the governor's legislative agenda. It would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, if signed into law.

Relative caregivers who qualify for the program — many of whom rely on a fixed income and do not receive monetary support from the state — would receive about $15 per child, per day. The Department of Children's Services estimates, based off historical data, 2,337 families and 3,414 children will be enrolled in the program in its first year. Across Tennessee it's estimated that more than 75,000 grandparents are caring for their grandchildren, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Press has, in recent weeks, spoken with multiple grandparent caregivers in Johnson County and service providers about the need for more support for those caregivers in rural communities, with one woman asking for officials to "recognize us and give us some help."

"That (money) may make the difference between a child going into foster care, or staying with some extended family and those grandparents from going broke and being able to take care of your grandkids," said state Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, who voted in favor of the bill in committee and has represented Johnson County in the state Senate since 2016. "It's truly a life-changing amount."

Lundberg said there are two types of people this program could help — those who are already caring for their relatives, and those who may have been able to keep them out of foster care but couldn't afford the cost of raising a child.

"We say the best thing is to stay with family," Lundberg said, "and anything we can do to move toward that is positive, and this is one of those areas where we've tried to keep families intact."

State Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, one of the bill's co-sponsors, said it's good to try and keep children within their family circle, if possible.

"If it's at all possible, we're going to do that," said Crowe, who will represent Johnson County in the state Senate following redistricting.

Tennessee does currently have a relative caregivers program, but those enrolled in the program do not receive any financial assistance. The program provides supportive services such as information and referrals, access to support groups, respite care and family advocacy assistance. There is also a National Family Caregiver Support Program, but its services also do not include financial assistance and availability of services varies depending on where the caregiver is located.

"We need to give them support so those children have every advantage, every support to succeed in life and for those grandparents to be able to age well even though they're having to care for these grandchildren and have these extra duties on them," said Paula Daigle, the community engagement director for AgeWell Middle Tennessee.

AgeWell Middle Tennessee is a non-profit organization that offers information and referrals for older adults, advocates for them and published a guidebook for grandparent caregivers that Daigle worked on. Daigle said she believed addressing the issue and supporting grandparent caregivers is one that will take collaboration from grassroots and non-profit organizations, as well as the government.

"It's going to take all of us — public, private and all of us — to raise this issue, to continue to bring it to light and continue to bring it to light, for the government to treat them just like they do the foster care families," Daigle said, "because they are truly these children."

Those who want to learn more about the relative caregivers program can call the Department of Children's Services at (833) 984-1498. Crowe also said those in his district can call his office for help at (615) 741-2468. Anyone seeking information about the foster care extension can call DCS at (844) 887-7277.