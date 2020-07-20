As of April 2020, there were $47.8 billion worth of coins in circulation across the United States.
Rather than cycling through the hands of business owners and banks, much of the nation’s coin stockpile has now been accumulated by consumers.
As financial institutions and small businesses continue to grapple with a shortage of coins caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Tennessee Bankers Association is now urging customers to deposit any spare change at their local bank or a coin-cashing machine.
“There is adequate coin in the economy, however the slowed pace of circulation means that a sufficient amount of coins is not readily available where needed,” Tennessee Bankers Association President Colin Barrett said in a press release Thursday.
“If you have spare change, we encourage Tennesseans to check with their local bank to see if they are accepting rolled coins, use exact amounts when purchasing items or deposit them in grocery store coin-cashing machines.”
As consumers started staying home, ordering items online and transitioning to cashless purchases, Barrett said Friday that much of the nation’s coinage ended up staying with consumers.
Additionally, Barrett said office vending machines, laundromats and other places that facilitated the movement of coins were underused during quarantine.
“The traditional flow of coins as we’re used to it really just stopped, and it stopped fairly significantly,” Barrett said.
During times of economic uncertainty, Barrett said the Federal Reserve typically ends up with a backlog of coins that it has to warehouse.
“In this case it’s unique because people have all this change at home, and they’ve really not had an opportunity to use it,” he said.
At the beginning of 2020, more than 4 billion coins were recirculated in the U.S. each month, according to the association. Beginning in April, that number had dropped to less than 2 billion.
Recirculated coins encompass about 80% of the supply, and the U.S. Mint produces the remainder.
Shipments of coinage to banks have been smaller, but Barrett said the Fed has indicated there has been progress in dealing with the shortage.
However, Barrett said the Fed believes it might take until the end of the year to return to the levels of circulation the nation saw prior to quarantine.
Christy Arnold, senior retail officer with Bank of Tennessee, said the bank’s coin inventory, as well as its supply orders from the Federal Reserve, have been sufficient to meet its average demands from customers.
However, she noted some customer requests have been larger than normal.
On June 22, Kroger said the nationwide coin shortage hadn’t yet impacted its mid-Atlantic store operations.
In a statement, Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said on Friday that Kroger, like many other retailers and businesses, is now adjusting to the temporary shortage in several ways.
McGee said Kroger is loading coin change onto customer loyalty cards or giving customers the option to round up orders to support the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, a public charity. The company is also still operating lanes capable of providing change to customers.
Walmart spokesperson Avani Dudhia said the company, like most retailers, is also experiencing the effects of the nationwide coin shortage.
“We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash,” Dudhia said. “Cash is welcome at all of our stores. However, we have converted some of our self-checkout registers to card only registers.”
Barrett said businesses such as car washes, laundromats and vending services depend heavily on coins.
“They need to get them, and the best way that we can do that is for consumers to start returning them,” Barrett said.