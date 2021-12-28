NASHVILLE — Frontier Health is among 10 youth mental health programs across the state chosen to share in a combined $6.5 million to expand their offerings.
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said in a press release that Frontier Health would receive $424,000 to expand school-based services through the School-Based Behavioral Health Liaison program and Project BASIC, enhancing crisis care with an additional master’s-level therapist.
Gov. Bill Lee and lawmakers included the money in the 2022 fiscal year budget.
Other awardees are McNabb Center in East Tennessee, Volunteer Behavioral Health again for Southeast Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau, Pathways in West Tennessee and Middle Tennessee programs Volunteer Behavioral Health, Prevention Coalition for Success, Youth Villages and TN Voices, which is also receiving funding specifically for Nashville and for Shelby County.
Officials say the selected programs aim to increase school-based services and emergency psychiatric services for children and youth. The initiatives also focus on early intervention for children from birth to 8 years of age.