The Tennessee Court of Appeals in Knoxville has upheld a $256,324 judgment against Johnson City stemming from a vehicle accident in April 2017 that injured a woman who was then 78 years old.
Erick Herrin, the city’s attorney, said the city is evaluating whether to appeal to the Tennessee Supreme Court. It has 60 days to do so.
Herrin has argued that it’s unreasonable to use non-discounted medical bills, which he explained oftentimes don’t reflect what a patient actually pays for care, to calculate damages in this case. Specifically, he noted, the damages awarded to plaintiff Theresa Doty take into account a total of $246,324 in non-discounted medical bills, which were ultimately satisfied by a Medicare payment of $26,755.35.
The plaintiff’s attorney, Sandy Gothard, has said the city’s argument violates the collateral source rule, which prevents defendants in personal injury lawsuits from introducing evidence that shows the plaintiff received payments or benefits from a third party, like a health insurance provider, for damages.
Background
On April 6, 2017, a city employee lost traction while driving a tractor and struck a vehicle carrying Doty. She was transported to the emergency room at Johnson City Medical Center, where she complained of right shoulder pain.
Doty had previously undergone two surgeries on her right shoulder. After the accident, Doty’s physician, Dr. Gregory Stewart, recommended that she receive a third shoulder surgery, which was performed at the medical center in June 2017.
Doty, the court said, incurred “substantial” medical bills as a result of her injury and rehabilitation. She filed a lawsuit against the city seeking $300,000 in damages.
The city agreed that Doty’s medical treatment was necessary, but it objected to using the non-discounted medical bills to calculate damages. Herrin brought two witnesses, Stewart and a consultant who reviews medical bills named Marc Chapman, to help prove the city’s case.
Stewart testified that there is a large difference between a typical bill sent for medical services and the actual amount of money that changes hands. The city intended, the appeals court wrote, to use Stewart’s testimony to establish that the amount billed for medical care is not the amount paid, which is due in part to private contracts between the hospital and third parties.
Chapman, who conducted a review of bills charged from Johnson City Medical Center, said a reasonable rate for Doty’s care would have been nearly $40,000 as opposed to $204,196 in undiscounted medical bills, which court documents say resulted from Doty’s visit to the emergency room and her shoulder surgery. Those charges were ultimately satisfied by Medicare payments totaling $13,443.71.
Chapman calculated that the medical center’s overall collection percentage is 16.4% of billed charges and private payers on average pay 19.9% of billed charges.
The trial court in Washington County ruled that Stewart’s testimony violated the collateral source rule and Chapman’s methodology had not been proven or tested. In November, Judge Jean Stanley ordered the city to pay Doty $256,324, which included $10,000 for pain and suffering.
What the appeals court ruled
In its opinion, the appeals court wrote Chapman had “exemplary qualifications” and presented an “impressive methodology.” It added, however, that expert testimony must be relevant and satisfy Tennessee rules for evidence in order to be admissible.
The court wrote that there is no information establishing whether Chapman’s methodology has been tested or peer reviewed.
“A potential rate of error was also not submitted and there is no indication that his methodology has been accepted in the scientific community,” the court continued. “Further, his methodology was largely based upon what the hospital billed versus what it regularly received as payment, a clear violation of the collateral source rule when applied specifically to Plaintiff’s hospital billings in the report.”
The appeals court also found that testimony from both Chapman and Stewart violated the collateral source rule.