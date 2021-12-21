AAA projects more than 2.6 million Tennesseans will be traveling this Christmas season.
The travel organization said the bulk of those trips will be made on the highways, with 100 million of the estimated 109 million holiday travelers nationwide taking to the roads between between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. More than 6 million holiday revelers are expected to travel by air, with another 2.9 million to go by bus or train.
Altogether, AAA Travel forecasts a 34% increase from 2020 in the number of people who will travel 50 miles or more during the holidays.
“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still be mindful of the pandemic and the new omicron variant,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel.”
AAA advises Americans traveling for the holidays this year to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to learn more about travel recommendations based on their individual vaccination status before embarking on their trips.
If you are taking to the highways this holiday season, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reminds motorists it will be conducting an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign aimed at deterring impaired driving and reducing fatal crashes on the state’s roadways.
Law enforcement officers will focus their attention on distracted, reckless, speeding and unrestrained motorists.
State troopers will also perform saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety and driver license checkpoints in all of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
Six people were killed in traffic crashes on Tennessee highways during last year’s Christmas holiday period.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has also announced it is halting all lane closures on interstates and state highways in anticipation of higher traffic volumes during the Christmas holiday. No temporary lane closures for construction will be made on Tennessee roadways beginning at midnight on Dec. 23 until 6 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Workers could still be on-site in some construction zones, so drivers should obey all posted speed limits. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones when workers are present face a fine of $250 to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.