Tennesseans will go to the polls today to decide races for president, Congress, state General Assembly and local municipal offices.
Voting precincts in Carter, Johnson, Sullivan Unicoi and Washington counties open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Voters must have a valid photo identification with them when they go to the precincts. Driver’s licenses or photo IDs issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as passports or other photo ID cards issued by the federal government — even if they are expired — are allowed.
College student IDs will not be accepted.
Tennesseans are also encouraged to wear a face covering, and maintain a 6-foot distance from poll officials and other voters when they go to the polls.
State law prohibits electioneering and campaign paraphernalia within a 100-foot boundary of polling places. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing will not be allowed inside that boundary.
Election officials say early morning, noon and 5 p.m. will likely be peak times at the polls. Frail, physically disabled or pregnant voters should tell their local election officials if they are unable to wait in line to vote.
Early voting turnout
Tennessee has set a record with more than 2.3 million residents voting in-person or by absentee mail ballots during the two-week early voting period that ended Thursday. That number means 51% of Tennessee’s registered voters have already cast a vote in the presidential election.
Early voting numbers for the region include:
- Carter County, 12,169.
- Johnson County, 5,371.
- Sullivan County, 55,120.
- Unicoi County, 6,174.
- Washington County, 42,909.
Tennessee voters can also drop off completed absentee mail ballots until 3 p.m. today at a designated post office location in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Ballots cannot be dropped off at county Election Commission offices.
Those absentee ballot mailing locations are:
- Carter: Elizabethton Post Office, 901 W. Elk Ave.
- Johnson: Mountain City Post Office, 216 College St.
- Sullivan: Blountville, Post Office, 169 Franklin Drive.
- Unicoi: Erwin Post Office, 201 N. Main Ave.
- Washington: Jonesborough Post Office, 121 Boone St.
Races On The Ballot
In addition to the presidential showdown between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, today’s ballot in Tennessee includes a race between Republican Bill Hagerty and Marquita Bradshaw for the U.S. Senate.
There’s also a contest for the Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress involving Republican nominee Diana Harshbarger, Democratic nominee Blair Walsingham and Steve Holder, an independent candidate.
Voters in the 6th District of the state House of Representatives will decide a race between Republican nominee Tim Hicks and Democratic candidate Brad Batt.
The town of Jonesborough has an uncontested race for mayor, and five candidates vying for three seats on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In Johnson City, eight candidates are seeking one of three open seats on the City Commission. Seven candidates are vying for three seats on the Johnson City Board of Education.