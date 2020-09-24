Tennesseans who vote absentee by-mail have a way to track the ballots they cast in the Nov. 3. presidential election.
The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office offers an online system for voters to keep up with the status of their absentee ballots at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.
The tracking feature follows the process from the time voters receive their absentee ballots from their county Election Commission offices to when the completed ballots are received by local election officials.
A Record Vote By Mail
State Secretary of State Tre Hargett said Tennessee set a record for the number of people voting absentee by-mail in the August primaries, and he expects to break that record in the November general election.
Hargett has noted that the absentee mail ballot count could go from 2% of the state’s typical total vote to as much as 25% of the Nov. 3 tally.
“Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time,” he said in a statement released Wednesday. “Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”
Requesting A Mail Ballot
Tennessee voters must meet a legal reason listed under state law to be eligible to vote an absentee by-mail ballot. Some of the most common legal reasons allowed for absentee balloting are for voters who are 60 or older and voters who will be out of their counties during the election.
Voters who have a special vulnerability to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) because of an underlying illness, physical disability or other health condition, and who cannot appear at the polling place on Election Day as a result of this condition, may vote by absentee ballot under the “illness or physical disability” reason.
Likewise, eligible voters who are caretakers for individuals with a special vulnerability are eligible to vote by absentee ballot under the “caretaker” provision.
A list of the legal reasons to vote by mail can be found at sos.tn.gov/products/elections/absentee-voting.
To receive an absentee ballot, you must submit a written request to your local Election Commission office by mail, fax or email. Voters can find the contact information for those offices at tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php.
Additional information about the election can be found at govotetn.com.
Returning Mail Ballots
Absentee ballot requests must be received by the voter’s county Election Commission no later than seven days before the election. The deadline to request a ballot in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 27.
Once voters receive an absentee ballot, they should fill them out promptly as instructed and return them after applying the proper postage to the envelope. In Tennessee, absentee ballots must be returned by mail through the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx or United Parcel Service.
The Postal Service recommends voters mail their absentee ballots at least seven days before Election Day. In Tennessee, those ballots must be received by county election officials by close of business on Election Day. Election officials in Tennessee can’t accept an absentee ballot directly from a voter or from a drop box.