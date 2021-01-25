The East Tennessee State University Innovation Lab is starting off 2021 with a new member, Tendaya Technology.
Founder Dr. Mutombo J. Muvundamina and a team of five advisors provide contract research, product development and manufacturing. Its mission is to develop and commercialize novel materials for applications in green energy technology and medical technology platforms with specific focuses on polymeric membrane materials for use in high-capacity batteries for various applications, polymeric materials for use in biomedical-related applications and adhesives and composite polymer film/adhesive for utilization in various applications, particularly electronic and energy storage.
Muvundamina has more than 30 years of combined experience in academia and industry conducting research and product development in the field of polymers, material processes, engineering processes, and formulation and manufacturing of various adhesives including hot melt, water based, solvent and reactive systems. These products were used in electronics, packaging, hygiene, automotive and general assembly. He also has expertise in surface science, coating, lamination and colloidal chemistry.
The Innovation Lab is assisting Muvundamina in establishing research collaborations with ETSU faculty and internship opportunities for ETSU students.
“We are very pleased that Tendaya Technology has joined the Innovation Lab and look forward to Dr. Muvundamina’s potential collaboration with faculty at ETSU,” stated Dr. William Duncan, vice provost of Research and Sponsored Programs.
Muvundamina said, “Tendaya Technology Group is incredibly pleased to join the ETSU Innovation Lab, and we look forward to engaging in a mutually beneficial collaboration with the talented faculty, students, and staff at ETSU. We are confident that our partnership will yield outstanding, differentiating, and marketable technologies that will contribute to the economy of the State of Tennessee.”
The ETSU Innovation Lab, located at 2109 W. Market St., is a high-tech business incubator that assists aspiring entrepreneurs from concept through commercialization. For more information, visit etsu.edu/ilab or contact Dr. Audrey Depelteau, director of the Innovation Lab, at depelteau@etsu.edu.
Contributed to the Press