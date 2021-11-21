Dr. Mutombo Muvundamina, founder and chief executive officer of Tendaya Technology Group, has been appointed as an adjunct faculty member in the East Tennessee State University Department of Chemistry. The appointment will provide opportunities for collaboration and internships between Tendaya and ETSU, the university said.
“We are excited to join an institution that is known to support scholarly and creative activities to enhance the teaching and learning environment,” Muvundamina said. “We look forward to working side-by-side with our outstanding colleagues to help ETSU in its mission. We plan on working with the faculty and students on research and academic activities that benefit the regional, state, national and global communities ETSU serves.”
Muvundamina’s mission is for Tendaya to develop and commercialize novel materials for applications in green energy technology and in medical technology platforms, he said. His company will develop and distribute polymeric membrane materials for use in high-capacity batteries and polymeric materials for use in biomedical-related applications, as well as adhesives and composite polymer film adhesive for electronic and energy storage applications.
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Muvundamina as a colleague in the department,” said Dr. Robert Standaert, ETSU Department of Chemistry chair. “He brings a wealth of experience from industry and an extraordinary breadth of expertise.”
Tendaya Technology Group joined the ETSU Innovation Lab, an organization that helps aspiring entrepreneurs develop emerging technologies, as a member in January.
Muvundamina has a doctorate in polymer science and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Washington, and he has worked in various industry settings, including H.B. Fuller Co. and Eastman Chemical Co. He previously taught as an associate professor at the University of Minnesota.