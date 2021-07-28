A Johnson City man was taken into custody following a shooting investigation that began in the Telford area and ended with a vehicle pursuit.
Jonathan R. Hughes, 22, 1220 Indian Ridge Road, was charged late Tuesday evening with being a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and felony evading arrest, violation of probation and possession of methamphetamine.
Deputies responded to a call at 109 Leona Road in Telford to check a man who was sitting inside his truck after being shot in the leg at a different location.
Deputies found Jason A Phillips, 37, who named Hughes as the shooter and gave details about an argument that had occurred prior to the shooting incident.
Phillips was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he had the bullet removed from his leg and was in stable condition on Wednesday.
Hughes had fled the area in a black Chevrolet Blazer, and deputies located him at 120 McCurry Road in Limestone a short time later. Before deputies could take him into custody, Hughes sped from behind the home in the Blazer, initially driving through a field prior to making his way to the roadway.
Deputies pursued Hughes on Horace Dillow, Bailey Bridge and Frank Stanton roads, Tenn. Highway 107, and Chuckey Pike, in Greene County, where Hughes was stopped and removed from the vehicle.
Investigators recovered a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol from the Blazer, along with drug paraphernalia and other items. Investigators discovered two outstanding warrants on Hughes, one for violation of probation and one for possession of methamphetamine. Hughes was being held without bond on the new charges and outstanding warrants.
He has an arraignment set for Thursday in Washington County General Sessions Court.