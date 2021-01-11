A Washington County man was arrested this week after being indicted by a grand jury for a drug overdose death in October, according to Sheriff Ed Graybeal.
William E. Britton, age 50, 144 Glaze Road, Telford, was charged with second-degree murder after a death at his home in October.
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Britton’s residence on a “man down,” call. Officers found Phillip Riddle, 50, dead inside the home.
An autopsy report showed Riddle died from a lethal combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. Investigators said Britton supplied the drugs to Riddle.
Investigators also recovered nearly one pound of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of over $49,000 and $9,700 cash from a floor safe that belonged to Britton.
The case was presented to a grand jury earlier this month, and Britton was indicted on the murder charge. He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Britton does not have a court date at this time, but will be scheduled to appear in a Washington County Criminal Court later this year.
Graybeal said the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending.