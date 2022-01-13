A sexual exploitation of a minor charge against a Greeneville man there led the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to arrest him on a charge of rape, allegedy of a mentally disabled woman.
Aaron J. Massey, 27, 176 Telford School Road, Telford, was arrested Wednesday in Greeneville.
According to a court document, a Greeneville police investigator contacted Washington County after finding a video on Massey’s phone of him having sex with an adult who “appeared to be mentally disabled.”
The Greeneville investigator had searched Massey’s phone during the investigation into sexual exploitation of a minor and came across the video, court records stated.
Greeneville police were able to identify the woman and made contact with her caretakers, who confirmed she was incapable of consenting to sexual activity.
There was no explanation in court documents about how Massey was able to have access to the woman or who else might have been there when the sexual activity occurred.
Massey was arraigned on the charge in Washington County General Sessions Court Wednesday and was being held on $50,000 bond. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 24.