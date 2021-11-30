A Telford man was arrested Tuesday morning after Washington County sheriff’s investigators discovered electronic child pornography during a search of his home.
In a press release, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said investigators served a search warrant at the home of Roger Fernstrom, 78, of Sugar Plum Lane.
Fernstrom was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, Sexton announced in the press release.
Information in the search warrant was developed from a tip the sheriff’s office received from an outside agency, Investigator Wes McKinney said.
Officers went to Fernstrom’s residence around 8:30 a.m.
McKinney said during the search, officers found evidence that child pornography had been downloaded onto an electronic device in Fernstrom’s home.
“This is still a very active investigation,” McKinny said. “We took various electronic devices from the house and they are still being processed. There’s a possibility that more charges could come down the pike as things develop.”
McKinney said investigators believe at this time it’s an isolated incident and not part of a bigger pornography ring.
Fernstrom was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond and will be arraigned in General Sessions Court on Wednesday.