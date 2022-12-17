In this file photo, a large crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Covered Bridge Park in Elizabethton to remember those who died from drug overdoses. Carter County Drug Prevention provides many programs intended to prevent such tragedies, including programs focused on youth.
The Checking In group meets every other week at the Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County. The group consists of young people from ages of 10 to 16, but their discussions are about very adult decisions and problems.
The program gets very solemn as Brittny Horton tells about the difficult time she had when she became addicted to alcohol at the age of 13. Horton told the class of both her struggles and her recovery. She is scheduled to graduate from college in December. She provided the students with both an example and strategies on how to avoid and overcome substance abuse.
ELIZABETHTON — The Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton Carter County is a place where many young people go to have fun, learn new things, and enjoy being with their friends.
And there is one program that meets at the club every two weeks that provides a very different perspective on the world that these teens live in. It might be a bit shocking to see middle schoolers and junior high students dealing with the very adult and troubling world of drug and alcohol addiction. But these young people, some as young as 10 and hardly any as old as 16, discuss the topic in a way that reveals they have talked about it many times and are well aware of the impact of addiction and how difficult is the road to recovery.
The developer and moderator of the program is Nash Acuna, opioid prevention coordinator for Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition. The program is called Checking In. Acuna said “this program is designed to touch base with kids every two weeks where they discuss real world issues they are facing and they are offered ways to approach and handle their struggles. These issues may range from substance abuse, violence, bullying and mental health struggles.
“The information we give them includes healthy coping skills, effective ways to turn down tobacco, drugs and alcohol and how to communicate well with peers and adults,” Acuna said.
“It is obvious that these young people are communicating well. They paid very close attention and asked very mature questions to the day’s guest speaker, Brittny Horton.”
Horton is project coordinator for the Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition. For a recent day’s program, she presented an intensely personal account of how she struggled for years with addiction and just how difficult it really is to recover.
Horton quickly gained the attention of these young people when she told them her addiction started at the age of 13. It was clear her audience was able to relate to the scourge that threatens pre-teens and teens.
Horton told them how she became addicted to alcohol when she was their age. She told them about her feelings of not belonging. She told them about the rapid downward spiral her life took at such a young age. Her story really seemed to reach her audience when she told them how she was rejected not just by friends but by her own family. She told them about not being able to hold down a job. She told them about going to jail. She told them how she finally broke down.
Horton then told them about how she finally realized she had to get better. She told them about how hard it is to recover. Then she told them that she has found her way back into acceptance. She told them she will graduate from college in December.
She then shifted the focus from her own life to those young people who were listening to her.
“You don’t have to walk down the same path I did.”
She said she wished she could have had the conversation she was now having with these teens in a different setting. She wished she could have had the conversation with her younger self.
She emphasized there are better ways of dealing with problems than by using drugs and alcohol. She said whatever they are dealing with, “this isn’t the end of the world and there is a way out.”
Although Horton provided a happy ending to the story she told her young audience, there was a final warning. At the end of the discussion, the youth were warned about the unknown, long-term effects of substance abuse.
The programs are not always as intense. Back in the summer, the program let the young people enjoy the warm weather as they learned to create a raised-bed garden and how to plant and care for it. The program also went to Keenburg Elementary School for Red Ribbon Week, where Acuna taught students in grades 3-8 drug prevention skills and raised their awareness of the dangers of vaping, alcohol and other drugs, including fentanyl.