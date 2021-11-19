A teenager charged with attempted murder was handed an opportunity in Johnson City Juvenile Court that the mother of the man he shot hopes he will use to his advantage.
“We have no anger towards you,” Crystal Roark said to the teen through tears. “We pray for you daily.” Her words to the 13-year-old who shot her son, 21-year-old Austin Roark, hit hard as the teen and his father were both in tears as well.
The 13-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, appeared in court Friday handcuffed and wearing jeans, a lightweight black hoodie with a face mask pulled down below his mouth.
With his father on one side and his attorney on the other, he intently listened as Judge Sharon Green explained the plea agreement with him.
The teen was charged after the shooting Aug. 22 at 102 W. Walnut St. Police were dispatched around 12:25 a.m. to that location where there was a house party in progress just prior to the shooting.
Her son was shot in the abdomen, but the bullet missed all vital organs. He was treated and released from the hospital several days later.
The plea
There was a transfer to criminal court hearing scheduled for Friday, but the state withdrew its motion on the agreement the teen would plead guilty to the charges — attempted second-degree murder, possession of a weapon on school property and an unrelated aggravated assault — without contesting a determinate sentence.
A determinate sentence is a specified amount of time. In this case, the teen will be in state custody until he is 19.
Elizabeth Jones, the teenager’s attorney, told the court that her client had remorse for what happened and thankful Green accepted the plea and allowed the case to remain in juvenile court.
She also reiterated to the court that her client’s plea was a “best interest plea.” That means he believed the state had enough evidence that he could have been found guilty if the case had gone to trial.
As Roark spoke after the plea, the teenager and his father turned to look at her and were also very emotional.
The teen thanked Roark for her compassion, and Judge Sharon Green said it was one of the most touching moments she’d seen in court.
“That’s probably the kindest thing I’ve ever heard a (victim's) family say,” Green said.
If the teen’s case had been transferred to adult court and he was convicted, he could have faced 25 years or more in prison.
Now, those involved pointed out, he has an opportunity to turn his life around.
“He’s a kid,” Roark said after the hearing. “Yes, he made a mistake but it could have been so much worse. Our goal is for him to be able to come out of it and not destroy his life.”
Her husband, Ronnie, and their son who was shot, Austin, agreed with her.
“God showed us grace and the least we could do is show him grace,” she said.
While a victim’s opinion isn’t the final decider of how a case is resolved, it is generally taken into consideration. Assistant District Attorney Kelly Lowe told the court that the Roark family was on board with keeping the case in juvenile court and giving the teen an opportunity to become a better person.
Even so, Roark said she realizes that while she still gets to see her son everyday, the teen won’t have that much family contact in a state facility.
In the parking lot, the Roark family approached the teenager’s father and they hugged and spoke compassionately toward each other.
The shooting
When officers arrived at the shooting scene in August, they found a large crowd at the residence and Austin Roark with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
According to a police department press release, a party had been taking place at the residence that night. During the party, Austin Roark asked the suspect to leave the residence.
The two got into an argument and the 13-year-old shot Roark, police said. The teen ran from the scene after the shooting.
Prior to Friday he had been held without bond in the Upper East Tennessee Regional Juvenile Detention Center. He was led away from court, still handcuffed, by DCS officials.