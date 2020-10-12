A Johnson City teenager was sentenced to three years in prison and 10 on probation for a string of crimes that included drugs and use of a firearm.
Dupree Palomino pleaded guilty to charges in three cases Monday in Washington County Criminal Court. The charges included two counts of aggravated assault with use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, aggravated burglary, two counts of sale of schedule VI drugs, possession of a firearm during a felony and maintaining a residence where drugs are sold or used.
State law dictated that Palomino serve 100 percent of a three-year sentence on one of the weapons charges. After his prison sentence, Palomino will spend 10 years on probation.
According to Assistant District Attorney General Dennis Brooks, the Johnson City Police Department conducted several undercover drug purchases from Palomino and later served a warrant at his residence where they found more drugs and a weapon.
In another case involving Palomino, police were dispatched to a home invasion call at Deanwood Apartments, 1112 Carroll Creek Road, around 3:40 a.m. in June 2019 after a report of a woman being threatened by someone with a gun. When officers arrived, they saw three men dressed, in dark clothing leaving the apartment. When officers ordered the three to stop, they took off running through some nearby woods.
The victims, Brandon Woodson and Belle Bright, told police the men, one of whom was later identified as Palomino, had kicked in the apartment door and threatened them with a gun, then stole around $2,200. A K9 officer and his handler followed a trail to a backpack at 4205 Ranch Road. The dog then continued to search and led his handler to an unsecured basement door of a residence on LaCasa Drive, where a juvenile was found hiding in the basement and taken into custody.
Woodson and Bright testified Wednesday they were upstairs and a friend and the friend’s infant were downstairs in the apartment when the boyfriend saw a Mercury Mountaineer driving around the apartment area. There was a knock at the front door, but they didn’t answer it. A few minutes later, the back door was kicked in and three men went upstairs.
Woodson said Palomino had a handgun and they wrestled over it. The gun went off and the bullet went through the floor — the ceiling of the downstairs — and into the couch where the other woman and her child had been sleeping.
The case started out in Johnson City Juvenile Court, but was transferred to adult court late last year.