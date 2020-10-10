UNICOI — A Unicoi teenager was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash with a Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department vehicle.
According to a preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 18-year-old Caleb Adkins was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger south on Unicoi Drive followed by a 2019 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Officer Jacob Marshall.
Adkins was attempting to turn left onto Sugar Hollow Road and Marshall was attempting to overtake the vehicle on the left side of the roadway when the Interceptor struck the rear of the pickup, according to the report.
Adkins was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash.
Marshall and a passenger in the Interceptor, William Edwards, also of the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department, were not injured but, “per department policy,” were taken to Unicoi County Hospital for a routine check.