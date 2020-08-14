Teen charged with aggravated sexual battery: Johnson City police arrested a 17-year-old on Wednesday on a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The arrest stems from an investigation into a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on Aug. 11 in north Johnson City. The teen was taken to the Upper East Tennessee Juvenile Detention Center and will appear in Johnson City Juvenile Court at a later date.
Stolen SUV: Johnson City arrested Esteban Salinas, 41, Salinas Lane, Unicoi, and charged him with stolen property receiving or concealing over $2,500 on Aug. 7 after locating a stolen vehicle. The arrest resulted from an investigation into the theft of a 2000 GMC Jimmy SUV from Redi-Mart, 400 N. Broadway St., Johnson City on Aug. 3. Officers found the stolen vehicle at McDonalds, 417 E. Main St, Johnson City, Tennessee on 08/07/20. Investigators determined Salinas was in possession of the truck and arrested him. Salinas was held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
Man reportedly possessed drugs, gun: A Chattanooga man was arrested Aug. 7 following a traffic stop during which officers reportedly found drugs and a gun. Emory Q. Jackson, 40, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson City police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Jackson was a passenger. The driver of the vehicle consented to a vehicle search. During this search, a handgun was located as well as drug paraphernalia. Officers determined Jackson was the owner of the gun and had knowledge of it being in the vehicle. While waiting to be interviewed at the Johnson City Police Department, Jackson was reportedly seen retrieving a bag of methamphetamine from his shorts and ingesting it. Jackson was transported to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was held on $35,000 bond.
Police charge man in laundromat burglary: Johnson City police arrested a Kingsport man about 6:30 p.m. Monday for reportedly burglarizing a laundromat. Police said Erick Schmoldt, 47, 426 W. Valley Drive, Kingsport, was developed as a suspect in the July 17 burglary, but he wasn’t arrested until Monday. The burglary happened at Quick Laundry & Cleaners, 425 W. Walnut St.. Schmoldt was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was released on bond. Schmoldt’s next court date is set for Sept. 10.
Man accused in theft of cell phones: A Kingsport man was arrested Wednesday on a theft over $1,000 charge for allegedly marking down cell phones where he worked, with the customers only paying sales tax. Jeremy Manning, 40, 380 Bob Jobe Road, Kingsport, was interviewed and admitted the theft to officers, according to a Johnson City Police Department press release. Evolution Wireless filed a police report in May about suspicious transactions where cell phones, some valued at over $1,000, were discounted to zero, leaving the customer to pay only the sales tax. Manning was arrested and held on $1,000 bond.
