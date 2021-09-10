Most people have a story about what they were doing during 9/11.
But for the rising generation of Americans born after the 2001 attack, those stories are key to their understanding of the event.
“There were 300 million unique stories that day, and unfortunately, they don’t have it,” said Joshua Crawford, a U.S. history teacher at Unicoi County High School.
That’s why teachers across the country are using their curriculum to make sure students learn about and understand the magnitude of 9/11. And while most history textbooks have a chapter on 9/11, Crawford, Thad Higgins and Lori Ann Wright, all from Unicoi County High School, prefer to use stories to do it.
For Crawford and Higgins, teaching 9/11 to students starts by trading classes and sharing their personal stories of the event.
“We tell what we were doing,” said Crawford. “We were old enough. He would’ve been, I suppose, nine and I would’ve been eight, but we were both in school and all of our teachers were crazy, confused, not knowing what was going on and school stopped.”
After hearing his personal story, Crawford’s students begin to put together a timeline of the events. Once the timeline is complete, he directs them to the 9/11 Memorial’s website, where they listen to the stories of those who survived the attack.
“I think it gives them perspective to see through the eyes of someone else,” Crawford said. “I have them do a little summarizing of what those people say and then what was the most impactful thing about those testimonies.”
For Wright’s Advanced Theatre Arts students, the stories of those affected by 9/11 are at the center of a script-writing project meant to honor them.
“I think mixing traditional history lessons and the arts encourages students to think on a different level,” said Wright. “Students become more intrinsically involved in learning when they are creating.”
Wright’s students are researching the events of 9/11 and turning those stories into a collection of student-created original monologues and short scenes. While the class does a script-writing project every year, this is the first year the class has done the project on 9/11.
“The students felt like the research opened their eyes to the people affected by 9/11; they learned about stories instead of the numbers,” said Wright. “They wanted their scenes to honor those lost, and the family and friends left to remember.”
Whether students learn about 9/11 through personal stories, reading their textbooks, watching news coverage, creating timelines or writing monologues, Crawford said understanding 9/11 is key to understanding modern history.
“I think that 9/11 is the pinnacle event in our modern history, and if you don’t know it, then you’re missing what’s happened for 20 years,” Crawford said.
Wright’s class members plan to perform their project over the weekend of Sept. 25. For more information, visit the Unicoi County High School Facebook page.