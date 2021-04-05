ROAN MOUNTAIN — Paving operations on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Tiger Creek Road will cause some delay for motorists traveling to and from Roan Mountain for the next couple of weeks.
The project began Monday. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said Tiger Creek Road will be closed to traffic as crews will be working at its intersection with Highway 19E. Detour signage is in place to direct motorists around the work zone.
In addition, one southbound lane of Highway 19E will be closed. Northbound and southbound traffic was alternately stopped so that traffic could flow through the single open lane at the construction site.
Tiger Creek is expected to be open on or before Friday, April 23. All southbound lanes of Highway 19E are expected to be open on or before Friday, April 30. TDOT said the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in this area, as workers will be present.
