The Tennessee Department of Trans-portation on Friday said it is using all available staffing to repair the “abundance of potholes” created from this month’s back-to-back winter storms.
“As the weather allows, multiple crews will be patching potholes over the coming days and weeks,” TDOT said in a Friday news release. “Cold mix asphalt is currently being used for repairs. Asphalt plants may open during the day and allow crews to use hot mix for more permanent repairs in some areas.”
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using the department’s Maintenance Request Form that can be found at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html
It may be spring or early summer before more permanent repairs are made throughout the state, according to TDOT, which said full-scale paving may be necessary to repair more severe locations.
TDOT said inclement weather, other emergency repairs, or incidents may disrupt daily repair schedules.
Across the state, TDOT has spent $3.3 million patching potholes so far this year. Last year the department spent $7.2 million.
TDOT said motorists should be prepared for short-term traffic delays during the repair operations.