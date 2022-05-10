The Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control held an informal public meeting on Tuesday to discuss Unicoi residents’ concerns about Summers-Taylor Material Corps’ application to construct a mobile rock crusher and the effects it may have on the town’s air quality.
The meeting, held online, was structured in a question-and-answer format. Several town residents asked questions and voiced concerns about the construction and use of the rock crusher, and officials from TDAPC were there to answer.
The Mobriex MR130 impact crusher, Mobiscreen S190 screen, conveyors and other associated equipment would be used to process recycled asphalt, or RAP, alongside crushed and screened rock at up to 13 locations, including the former Construction Asphalt Paving Services plant plant located at 320 Bill Garland Road in Unicoi. Summers-Taylor submitted the application to construct the rock crusher on Jan. 26.
“In no way will this be here all year,” said Summers-Taylor Material Corpspresident Grant Summers. “If it was here a month a year I’d be shocked. It’s certainly a mobile thing, and as we’ve spoken before, this is a low production plant for us. We want to bring it in here enough to process the RAP that this plant would need, so it’s by no means something that would sit here.”
Unicoi resident Margaret Lewis asked several questions about how TDAPC would measure the amount of pollution emitted by the rock crusher. Lewis asked if TDEC would install an automatic air pollution monitoring system. TDAPC Deputy Director Jimmy Johnston stated that those systems cost thousands of dollars and were only used at locations with a higher level of pollution.
Lewis also asked whether TDAPC had considered the geographic features of where the plant was located, including the mountainside and narrow valley, that she stated would cause the pollution to be trapped close to the ground.
“What I’m talking about is air pollution and what is coming off the area that is one-half mile from where I live,” said Lewis.
Johnston answered thatsaid TDAPC uses regular inspections to ensure that pollution is within regulation, and inspections can also be performed if TDAPC receives a complaint.
Other concerns addressed included one about discrepancies in Summers-Taylor’s original permit application.
“Summers-Taylor’s original Jan. 25 permit application stated that the new, more proficient rock crushing machine will replace an older, less-proficient crushing unit, but their cover letter for the application stated that this site location has never been permitted for crushing operations,” said Unicoi resident Judy Beckham. “The company’s revised application, dated April 13, deleted both these statements and thanked TDAPC for your time and advisement in our permitting needs.”
TDAPC Environmental Manager Will Collins stated that the unit would be new and that the mistake on the application had been corrected.
“This is a new unit and not a replacement unit,” said Collins.“It happens. A lot of times we have consultants or responsible officials or whomever, technical personnel, writing these applications and they may make a mistake or they may misprint because they have other projects that they’re working on and it happens. They revised the application and sent it back and we made the correction.”
Residents also asked about where on the property that Summers-Taylor would be allowed to put the equipment.
“The permit application shows the same exact (latitude-longitude) coordinates as the asphalt plant’s current equipment location, which is pretty crowded,” said Unicoi resident Court Lewis. “So will all or part of the crusher assembly be outside the two-acre parcel, 50.03, where the asphalt plant equipment is located?”
Collins said that TDAPC is unable to dictate where Summers-Taylor will put its equipment.
“We can’t really say where they’re going to put their equipment at,” said Collins. “As far as we know we give them the OK to permit it, but where they put their equipment at on their property, we have no say in that.”
A copy of the construction application can be found using the TDEC Dataviewer at https://www.tn.gov/environment/about-tdec/tdec-dataviewers.html.