ELIZABETHTON — Myles Cook, a Marine Corps veteran and criminal justice instructor at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, recently was presented the challenge coin for exemplary community and military service.
Cook has 13 years of law enforcement-related experience, including serving as deputy for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. He also has five years’ experience as an adjunct instructor at East Tennessee State University’s Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.
Criminal justice training at TCAT Elizabethton, which takes two trimesters to complete, is designed to prepare individuals for employment as guards at county jails throughout Northeast Tennessee.
College President Dean Blevins presented the award to Cook on behalf of Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora Tydings. TBR commissioned a challenge coin to recognize veterans who continue to exercise characteristics of honor, courage, commitment, integrity, duty, respect, discipline and sacrifice in their role as student, alum, faculty or staff member.
Contributed to the Press