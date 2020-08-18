ELIZABETHTON — Despite the challenge posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the graduating class at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton saw 192 students complete their work and graduate.
They were able to make the adjustment brought on by the pandemic, including flexible studies. About the only long-term impact the coronavirus had on the Class of 2020 was to deny them a chance to walk across the stage and receive their formal recognition.
Practical nursing, with 50 graduates, and welding, with 33 graduates, were the most-popular programs.
Meanwhile, President Dean Blevins has a plan for the school to continue its COVID-19 pandemic protocol when the fall term begins Sept. 1.
Blevins said the COVID-19 health-screening processes will continue, including a mask mandate for everyone on campus, protocols for symptomatic and positive students and COVID-19 testing of faculty, staff and students.
On the first day of class, the plan is for a majority of programs to be in-person, on-ground or if a program area is in a different modality, the students will be contacted.
“The college is flexible in moving to online, hybrid, or on-ground instructional delivery as program specific issues arise. We will be swift in making these changes,” Blevins said.
As an added feature, there will be a “drive-through registration process” to allow students to complete orientation and related instruction outside instead of inside a crowded auditorium.
“As we continue to see an increase in local COVID-19 cases in our Service Delivery Area it is imperative that we stay ever vigilant on protecting our college community,” Blevins said.
He recently sent out updated COVID-19 Health Screening Guidelines that gives direction if a student (or faculty member) answers “yes” to the health screening questionnaire which at times, he said, is confusing on how to proceed.
Blevins said he also sent out a “return to campus/work screening form related to C-19” from symptoms/exposure or testing positive.
He said this form should clarify when it is safe for a student to return to class or an employee to return to work.
Recently, three administrative office staff tested positive for COVID-19 and a couple others may have been exposed. Blevins said all of those exposed were quarantined for 14 days.
“Because we are experiencing positive cases and exposures, we will be working an alternate schedule in the offices to limit the number of personnel on campus in the administrative office area to one-half through the end of the trimester,” Blevins said.
Blevins asked faculty “to be ever vigilant with your students on screening and observing COVID-19.”
Contributed to the Press