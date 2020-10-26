MOUNTAIN CITY — Students in Johnson County who want to start a career repairing and maintaining diesel engines and power plants no longer have to leave their home county to learn the trade.
The Mountain City Extension Campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton now provides diesel programs taught by Freddy Anderson. The classes are taught in the Career and Technical Education Building on the campus of Johnson County High School. Classes meet from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The students can earn certificates as preventive maintenance service technicians, diesel engine assembler, diesel technician apprentice and diesel technician. Snap-on certificates will be awarded in safety, torque, multi-meter, wheel balance and alignment, scan tool, PMI and pro-cut.
The program also leads to a diesel technician diploma.
Units of study consist of safety and orientation, Diesel engines, drive trains, brakes, suspension and steering, electricity/electronics, heating/air conditioning, preventive maintenance, hydraulics and ASE test prep.
Financial assistance, including Tennessee Reconnect offering two years of free tuition, is available to those who qualify. For more information, call Pamela Henderson at TCAT Elizabethton at 423-543-0070, Ext. 1004.
From staff reports