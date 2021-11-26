ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton is striving to fill the demand for trained dietary managers in the foodservice industry, including an online training program.
Lisa Blackburn, director of foodservice online training at TCAT Elizabethton, recently told members of the TCAT Dietary Advisory Committee that Claxton Solutions has job openings around the country.
“They are shared with the class, but most of them are out of this area,” Blackburn said.
The committee was also told the pass rate of TCAT graduates to become a certified dietary manager is 67 percent. This compares with the national rate of 67.5 percent. The current employment rate of TCAT graduates is 100 percent.
The online certified dietary manager program at TCAT takes eight months to complete. Field training with a preceptor is part of the program.
Financial assistance to pay for tuition and textbooks is available from the American Job Center in Elizabethton.
Blackburn said there are 17 online students in the current class, five in the second term and seven students who will begin the training in the spring term.
For additional information, call 423-547-0070 or visit www.tcatelizabethton.edu.
Contributed to the Press