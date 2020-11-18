ELIZABETHTON — Thanksgiving will mark a big change for students of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton
Because of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate in the region, TCAT students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving until New Years Day, 2021.
TCAT Elizabethton President Dean Blevins announced an abbreviated schedule for in-person classes.
“November 30 to December 16 will be hybrid instruction and will strictly allow only small groups on campus (10 or fewer, including the instructor) in labs with the majority of the work being provided online,” Blevins said. “This means students will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving break, other than in extremely limited small group sessions, pre-approved by the administration for lab/hands-on instruction.”
Blevins asked instructors to plan and prepare on-line instructional materials for use after Thanksgiving through the end of the trimester, Dec. 16.
“We will continue to monitor the virus infection rate within the communities we serve during the holiday season and plan for extending hybrid or on-line education mode of operation for the spring 2021 trimester that begins January 4, 2021, if needed,” he said.
TCAT administrative staff will be working an alternate schedule to limit the number of personnel in the administrative office area to one-half through the end of the trimester. Each office area/department should still be covered to provide services to students and staff, Blevins said.
Administrative office staff will answer their office telephone remotely. “We will use this period to sweep and clean the campus of the COVID-19 virus,” he added.