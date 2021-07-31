ELIZABETHTON – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will be holding a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals who are 18 years old or older. The clinics will take place on Wednesdays and Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Main Campus in the Watauga Industrial Park, across the Stoney Creek Highway from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport.
Registered nurses Jeremy Tromblay and Christy Greene, who are TCAT clinical instructors, are the event coordinators. “We will be giving out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge. Look for the tent when you enter the parking lot. We will provide information on site. Appointments are not necessary, but feel free to sign up at signupgenius.com” Tromblay said.
Following a pause for the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a thorough safety review, the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older, according to Tromblay.
The vaccine clinic is cosponsored by TCAT Elizabethton, the Carter County Health Department, and the Tennessee National Guard.