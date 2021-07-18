ELIZABETHTON — Blake Hall is still completing her education, but there is no doubt that she is prepared for success in her chosen career. After all, she was proclaimed national champion in the barbering competition of SkillsUSA.
Hall is in the final term of her course at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton, where she is studying barbering under instructor Toni Campbell. She will complete the course in October.
Hall is the daughter of Holly Peterson and Donnie Hall and is a 2020 graduate of Unicoi County High School, where she studied cosmetology under Julie Garland. While she was in high school, she had her first success with SkillsUSA, winning the state secondary schools championship in barbering as a senior. She finished sixth in the national high school competition.
“I first became interested in barbering when I would go with my father when he got a haircut,” Hall said. That experience caused her to choose barbering for her career. In addition to enrolling at TCAT-Elizabethton, Hall also got a job at C.S. McCullough’s, a high-end barbershop in downtown Johnson City. She also cuts her own hair.
Although Hall has a previous successful experience in SkillsUSA competition, this year was different. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition was virtual. This was the 57th championship SkillsUSA had led, but this was the most unusual one in its history. The competition was held from June 21-24.
The SkillsUSA Championship handbook took note of the difference from a normal year, saying “When we are in person, the SkillsUSA Championships is known as one of the largest hands-on workforce events in the world. In fact, the competition space allotted for the event encompasses more than 20 football fields and its all made possible by an estimated $36 million investment from business and industry.”
In another section, the handbook said “The way the SkillsUSA conducts our competitions might have temporarily changed as a result of the global pandemic, but one thing hasn’t: earning a medal at the SkillsUSA Championship is the same ‘kind-of-a-big-deal’ its always been.”
SkillsUSA said the barbering contest “is defined by industry standards as identified by the SkillsUSA Barbering technical committee and the National Barbering Association. The contest is divided into four separate skill performance tests, a written examination and an oral assessment.”
As part of the contest, Hall had to present her own hairstyle. She said she took inspiration from how crazy the year 2020 was. “It was a pompadour that I died a vivid green,” she laughed.
Now that she has won the national competition, Hall said there have been some job offers come her way. Right now, she is concentrating on finishing her course work.
When she is not working on her haircutting skills, Hall sad she enjoys painting and writing poetry. She said her inspiration in poetry comes from Rupi Kaur of Canada.
Hall said her goal is to one day own her own barbershop. Hall said she also has an idea for a barbershop on wheels that she can take to different locations.