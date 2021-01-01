ELIZABETHTON — Keeping the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton open and performing its mission during the COVID-19 pandemic may be the biggest challenge the institution has faced in its half century of existence, but it is a mission it will continue to accomplish with another trimester starting on Jan. 4.
The institution will once again be operating on a hybrid schedule at the start of the trimester.
College President Dean Blevins said the decision to use the hybrid schedule was prompted by the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee and by Gov. Bill Lee’s recent guidance that includes a strong recommendation to work from home if possible.
“I have decided to continue our hybrid instruction delivery mode we were in at the end of the Fall 2020 trimester,” Blevins said.
The president advised his faculty to use online instruction as much as possible with limited in-person activities on campus. When there is a need for in-person sessions, they must maintain small groups of 10 or fewer, including the instructor, unless a larger group setting was approved by the administration.
Other requirements for in-person sessions was the use of health screening questionnaires and a mandate to follow the safety guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control for social distancing and the wearing of a face mask.
The extra exertions to keep the school open in these exceptional times is not merely to continue meeting the needs the region continues to have for well-trained workers, but also the increased needs in specialized fields on the front lines in the struggle to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
For instance, 65 students at TCAT Elizabethton are preparing to become licensed, practical nurses. Currently, there is a 100 percent job placement rate in Northeast Tennessee for nurses.
Patricia Henderson, student services coordinator at TCAT Elizabethton, just completed orientation sessions for 65 new nursing students.
Meanwhile, seven students have completed the online certified dietary manager program, according to Lisa Blackburn, program coordinator. For the past eight months, CDM students used the internet to access 714 web-based online hours, in addition to 150 hours of field training in hospitals and nursing homes in the students’ local area.
In addition to nursing and online dietary manager programs, there was 100 percent student job placement in automotive, machine tools and pipefitting at TCAT Elizabethton for the 12 month period ending August. 31.