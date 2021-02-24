ELIZABETHTON — Classes at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will return to on-site, in-person instruction on Monday, March 1. The announcement was made Wednesday by College President Dean Blevins.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the school said that although statewide and local cases of COVID-19 have declined, Blevins said the Centers for Disease Control guidelines will continue at TCAT Elizabethton.
“Students, faculty and staff will be required to wear a face mask while on campus, maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more and utilize the health screening questionnair,” Blevins said.
If someone tests positive or is exposed to a positive case of COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine or isolate for the prescribed period of time, Blevins said.