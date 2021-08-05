ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton has announced the postponement of its previously scheduled annual graduation ceremony.
Dean Blevins, president of the TCAT Elizabethton, announced Thursday morning that the postponement was being made “because of the dramatic increase in local COVID cases due to the delta variant. We will reschedule the event as soon as we can provide the necessary safety measures for our college community. I hope any negative impact will be minimal, however, the health and safety of all our faculty, staff, students and their families is paramount.”
The graduation ceremony had been scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. in Seeger Chapel on the campus of Milligan College, the site of several previous graduation ceremonies for TCAT Elizabethton.