ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton has announced that Yvette Hayward is the latest recipient of the Hassie Murr Perryman Memorial Scholarship.
Hayward is a second trimester nursing student at the college. Hayward said she loves the job of meeting the needs of others. That was one reason she appreciated receiving the $1,000 scholarship.
According to the school, Hayward’s educational path to TCAT-Elizabethton began with the certified nurse assistant program after she had been laid off from an office job in August 2016.
“CNA work can be hard on a person’s body physically, and I’m older. My body is not going to last forever.” Hayward said. “Financially, with CNA work, it can be hard to get ahead. As a responsible adult, I have to think of the future and becoming a licensed practical nurse is the natural next step for a CNA.”
There were other factors that have encouraged Hayward to continue her nursing education. These include a love for the science of medicine and anatomy. “I am dedicated to learning as much as I can so I can provide the best possible care to the patient. I want to be there for them, listen to them, let them know they are loved and not alone. I want to educate them as much as possible so that they have the tools they need to be successful in their own care. Those are the reasons I want to become a nurse.”
Patricia Henderson, TCAT-Elizabethton student services coordinator, said the Perryman scholarship is intended to aid in the purchase of required program learning materials and equipment, paying for national/state certification exams, and defray the costs of living expenses in cases of extreme hardship.
Hassie Murr Perryman was a nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabethton. The hospital was a four-story building at 301 S. Watauga Ave. Today, the building is a part of Ivy Hall Nursing Home.
The Perryman scholarship was founded by grandchildren of William West and Mildred Patricia West to carry on Perryman’s legacy of encouraging others and helping those in need who work to improve their circumstances.