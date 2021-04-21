ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton has released the names of the students inducted into the National Technical Society for the spring trimester. To qualify for the honor students must maintain at least an average of 95 on their grades, have no unapproved absences and be recommended by a faculty member.
The inductees are listed by the program they are in. They are:
Administrative office technology: Destanie Eubanks, Jesse McCarter, Delilah Stewart, Jacob Williams.
Phlebotomy: Crystal Carver, Travis Durham, Sarah Elliott, Jayla Hampton, Lindsay Hampton, Destiny Little, Austin Morefield, Fanessa Schneider.
Practical nursing: Sabie Gonzales, Jacklyn McClellan.
Contributed to the Press