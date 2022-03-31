NASHVILLE — A Carter County college was one of the schools honored Wednesday night during the 4th annual State Outstanding Achievement Awards celebration.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton was selected with Walters State Community College as colleges of the year.
President Dean Blevins of TCAT Elizabethton accepted the award for his school.
“It is my great honor to accept this award on behalf of the college. Being selected as the best technical college in Tennessee is a testament to the dedication and commitment on the part of our faculty and staff,” Blevins said. “It is a celebration of scholarship of our students.”
The college system, governed by the Tennessee Board of Regents, is composed of the state’s public community and technical colleges.