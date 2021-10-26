ELIZABETHTON — The mask mandate at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton will expire on Sunday, Oct. 31.
In a recent press release about the mandate expiration, Dean Blevins, president of the college, said it will continue to monitor infection rates and positive cases within the college community in the future. “We ask that social distancing continue when inside college campus facilities.” In the event of a member of the faculty, the staff, or a student exhibits symptoms of COVID-19, the college asked that the ill person contact his or her supervisor or instructor immediately for further guidance.
“TCAT Elizabethton continues to place the health and safety of our faculty, staff, students and visitors at the college as vitally important in the battle against this pandemic,” Blevins said.