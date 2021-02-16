Criminal justice instructor among three finalists
ELIZABETHTON — Myles Cook, an instructor with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton has been selected as the East Tennessee regional finalist in the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition competition sponsored by the Tennessee Board of Regents.
Cook is an instructor of criminal justice at the school. As the East Tennessee regional finalist, he will go against regional finalists from Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee in the Statewide Outstanding Achievement Recognition competition. The winner will be announced on March 24.
TCAT-Elizabethton President Dean Blevins nominated Cook for the award. Graduates of the criminal justice program, which began two years ago, receive corrections officer certification upon completion of the training that is held at TCAT-Elizabethton’s 1500 Arney St. location.
According to Blevins, the curriculum consists of a broad range of topics designed to equip jailers and guards with the knowledge and understanding of inmate processing, maintaining order in the jail and invoking disciplinary measures when necessary.
This training, which may be completed in two trimesters, provides students with knowledge of emergency procedures, mental health and first aid, defensive tactics and use of force, ethics and legal issues, investigations, personal development, and worker characteristics, among other items. The classroom is equipped with a jail cell that is used in the training.
Cook has also developed a program of “shared training” at the school, which involves outside agencies as both providers and recipients of some of the TCAT criminal justice training.
The program now hosts courses approved by the Tennessee Corrections Institute and the Peace Officers Standards and Training for law enforcement and training facilities in the region. The “shared training” model benefits both students and officers.
Graduates are leaving this program with more training and certifications than many officers would have after years on the job. Most of this (through financial aid) is done at little to no cost to the student, Cook said.
Blevins said the chance for students to do “shared training” with officers currently working in the field is “an improved model for public safety and technical education in our state.”
Blevins said “it is an alignment with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s focus on career technical education. We are also hopeful to deliver the corrections officer training across the state via online courses consistent with Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker’s vision for corrections officer training.”
Parker is the new president of the American Corrections Association.
TCAT-Elizabethton will host a 40-hour course on “field officer training” which has been approved by the Tennessee Corrections Institute and the Peace Officers Standards and Training. The course will be taught next month for outside agencies. This is the first time a college in Tennessee has partnered with public safety organizations in this way.
Cook said he is also working with the American Jail Association to provide his students with education and certification from that organization.