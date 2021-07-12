ELIZABETHTON — Another convenient location for getting the COVID-19 vaccine will be set up in the Stoney Creek area. The vaccine facility will be located at the main campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m. The school is at 426 Highway 91, in the Watauga Industrial Park, just across the highway from the Elizabethton Municipal Airport. The clinic is for individuals of 18 years of age or older.
Registred Nurses Jeremy Tromblay and Christy Greene, TCAT clinical instructors, are the event coordinators.
“We will be giving out the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine free of charge. Look of the tent when you enter the parking lot. We will provide information on site. Appointments are not necessary but feel free to sign up at signupgenius.com.” Tromblay said.
Following a pause of the Janssen Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a thorough safety review, the Centers for Disease Control and the Federal Drug Administration determined that the recommended pause of the vaccine in the United States should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume. The FDA has determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks in individuals 18 years of age and older, according to Tromblay.
The event is cosponsored by TCAT Elizabethton, the Carter County Health Department, and the Tennessee National Guard.