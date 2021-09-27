ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton has announced that its face covering mandate has been extended through Oct. 31.
College President Dean Blevins announced the extension on Monday, citing continued high COVID-19 transmission rates.
Face covering will be required for all TCAT-Elizabethton students, faculty, staff and visitors when indoors and in the presence of others regardless of vaccine status.
TCAT-Elizabethton said in the announcement that the college will "continue to monitor COVID-19 information from the Centers for Disease Control, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents for guidance."