ELIZABETHTON — While the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays are just around the corner, there is still one last Halloween story to report, and that is the winners of costume and pumpkin carving contests at a school which has held a big Halloween celebration for decades.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton held big celebrations even before it moved to its campus in the Watauga Industrial Park. Back when it was just the Herman Robinson Campus on Arney Hill, the tradition began when electricity instructor Terry Peters began the chili cook-off to determine who made the best chili among the faculty and students.
The costume contest and the pumpkin carving contest would later become part of the holiday fun.
Sadly, COVID-19 restrictions have prevented the chili cook-off over the past two years, but the other contests were held this year. Here are the results for 2021:
Pumpkin carving
• 1st: Nursing 3rd Team.
• 2nd: Nursing 2nd Team.
• 3rd: Cosmetology.
People’s Choice Award for Pumpkin Carving
• Nursing 3rd Team.
Best Costume
• 1st: Bonnie Eckert, Nursing.
• 2nd: Mason Wilcox, Nursing.
• 3rd: Mackenzie Carrier, Nursing.
Door Decorating
• 1st: Cosmetology.
• 2nd: AOT.
• 3rd: Nursing 3rd Team.