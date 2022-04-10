ELIZABETHTON — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton has announced its orientation schedule for the upcoming trimester.
Patricia Henderson, student service coordinator, said general orientation will take place 11 a.m. on April 20 for new students and at 9 a.m on April 21 for nursing students. Orientation will be held at the main campus.
Students should already be admitted to TCAT-Elizabethton prior to orientation. When students apply for admission to TCAT-Elizabethton, students will receive an electronic student identification (s number), Henderson said.
This email number will be used throughout the school year.
Arrangements for financial aid, if desired, should also have been made with Jeremy Bell, financial aid coordinator, at Jeremy.bell@tcatelizabethton.edu.
General questions should be directed to Henderson at 423-543-0070, extension 1004, fax 423-547-2587. Questions related to the practical nursing program should be sent to Renee Hensley via email to renee.hensley@tcatelizabethton.edu.
For other information, click on the TCAT website, www.tcatelizabethton.edu.