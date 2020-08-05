ELIZABETHTON — The administrative offices of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton were closed on Wednesday afternoon and will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.
According to a statement from Dean Blevins, president of the school, the closure was done to allow the administrative offices area to be “deep cleaned” as part of the effort at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19).
The statement requested that no one enter the office area during the cleaning time. Office personnel are working from their homes and the administration work is continuing from these remote locations.
Public Information Officer Bob Robinson said that the classrooms remain open during the period and teaching is continuing.