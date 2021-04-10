ELIZABETHTON – Kenlee Blake Hall, a student at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton, added to the SkillsUSA state champions coming from schools located in Carter County, Hall won a gold medalist in barbering in SkillsUSA state virtual competition held recently. She will compete in national SkillsUSA competition, also virtual, to be held in Atlanta. She is a student in Toni Campbell’s cosmetology training program at TCAT Elizabethton, located at the Herman Robinson Campus, 1500 Arney St., Elizabethton.
TCAT Elizabethton adds another SkillsUSA champion from a school in Carter County
John Thompson
Reporter
