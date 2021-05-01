At the request of 1st District Attorney General Ken Baldwin, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances of an officer-involved shooting in Erwin late Friday night.
According to a news release from the TBI:
Just before midnight, Erwin police officers were dispatched to a disturbance on 3rd Street. Officers say a female there indicated she had been assaulted and identified the subject and his vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and driver nearby. The TBI said reports from the scene indicate as the officer attempted to apprehend the driver, there was an altercation between the two. At some point during the altercation, the circumstances of which are part of the investigation, the officer discharged his weapon, striking the subject. The man was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. The officer was treated for minor injuries and released.
The TBI is working to independently conduct interviews and collect evidence, to determine relevant details, according to the news release from the TBI. The TBI in the news release also said that throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents.
The TBI acts as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of incidents. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.