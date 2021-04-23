The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Jonesborough Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Jonesborough woman.
According to a tweet from the TBI, 23-year-old Allison Nicole Everetts was last seen on March 29 with a white male in a grey Chevrolet Tahoe. According to her family, Everetts has numerous medical conditions.
She may be in the Nashville area and has a pink tattoo of her name on her right forearm. She is about five-feet, five-inches tall, weights about 110 points and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
If you have seen her or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Jonesborough Police Department at 423-753-1053.