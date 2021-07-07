ROAN MOUNTAIN — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Carter County man who has been missing since July 1.
Thomas Hastings, 65, Roan Mountain, has been the subject of searches since his wife reported him missing from his home. The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has led the searches over the weekend, and Hastings’ family organized a search of the region on Tuesday.
Thomas Gray, the public information officer for the sheriff’s department, said the search is continuing, and Sheriff Dexter Lunceford and some deputies joined the family search on Tuesday.
The TBI issued the Silver Alert on Thursday. The Silver Alert was created under a new state law. Gray said Hastings went missing on the first day of the new law's enactment.
The TBI alert includes the description of Hastings, that he is 65 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. The alert said Hastings was last seen on July 1, wearing a gray North Carolina State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The alert said Hastings “has a medical condition that impairs his ability to return safely without assistance."
If you have seen Thomas, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 423-542-1845 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.