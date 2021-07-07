The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Carter County man who's been missing since July 1.
According to the Carter County Sheriff's Office, 65-year-old Thomas Hastings was last seen on July 1 wearing a gray North Carolina State sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He is approximately six feet tall, and weighs about 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair.
Hastings suffers from dementia.
Hastings' family organized a search party for him on Tuesday, but have not been able to locate him since he went missing from his home at 245 Laurel Highlands Road last Friday. The family has issued flyers bearing Hastings’ photographs and an email address at findtomhastings@gmail.com to contact the family.
Anyone who spots Hastings, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call the CCSO at (423) 542-1845 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.