MOUNTAIN CITY — One prisoner died from injuries suffered in a fight that broke out in a housing unit at Northeast Correctional Complex on Sunday evening.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Department of Correction investigators are looking into the incident, according to Robert Reburn, East Tennessee public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Reburn said the identity of the victim and the other inmates involved in the altercation have not yet been released. He said the investigation is continuing.
Reburn said several inmates were involved in the fight and that three were transported for treatment of their injuries. One of the three later died from his injuries.