KINGSPORT - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place near downtown Kingsport early Monday morning.
According to Leslie Earhart, public information officer for the TBI, the incident took place around 5 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cherokee Village Drive and Sequoyah Drive. The shooting involved the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Carmel Police Department, Earhart said.
The TBI was called in to investigate the matter at the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
No further information has been released at this time. An update on the incident is expected later today.
For more information, visit our media partners at the Kingsport Times News.